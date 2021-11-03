A24 “For Promotional Use Only” Book + Auction

Independent media company A24 has released a book celebrating some of the most engaging, ingenious, off-kilter and absurd movie merch: For Promotional Use Only: A Catalogue of Hollywood Movie Swag and Promo Merch from 1975-2005. From a Matryoshka doll promoting Being John Malkovich to a Stepford Wives frisbee, Jaws stockings, a Parent Trap fanny pack and more, there are 160+ products included in the book. As part of the release, A24 will be auctioning much of the paraphernalia, with proceeds going to LA’s Vidiots Foundation, a non-profit community video library (and soon-to-be cinema) that hosts workshops, screenings and more.

Image courtesy of A24