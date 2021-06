From Alice Coltrane’s Kirtan: Turiya Sings (out in July) comes “Krishna Krishna,” one of the nine devotional songs on the record. In 1981, Coltrane (aka Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda) first put the music on cassette for members of her ashram—and now the tranquil tunes are being released into the world. “Krishna Krishna” almost immediately puts listeners in a meditative state, thanks to its soft organ and Coltrane’s sublime vocals.