Yumi Nu: Pots and Pans

New from LA-based, Japanese-Dutch artist Yumi Nu, “Pots and Pans” exudes a breezy, dreamy and summery vibe—despite its subject being the demise of a relationship and the rebuilding that comes next. The singer-songwriter and model says on Instagram, “After long relationships end, sometimes that means rekindling old friendships, getting a new apartment (new kitchenware) and starting fresh.” This theme follows through to the artwork by Jiyoon Cha and visualizer by Kohana Wilson. Nu continues, “I thought it would be cool to make the song artwork in the style of a furniture assembly guide except the piece to build is me and these are the parts I would need.”

Ivy Sole feat. Kingsley Ibeneche: Dangerous

Philadelphia-based Ivy Sole teams up with Kingsley Ibeneche for “Dangerous,” an enchanting song about unreciprocated love. The singer/rapper bounces between soothing, soulful vocals and melodic rap, while Ibeneche adds sweet falsetto. As the mellow beat fades, Sole muses, “I guess what I’m trying to say is, I’m still learning how to belong to me / Even though it feels like I belong to you, y’know?”

Fousheé: my slime

From Fousheé‘s debut album, time machine, “my slime” provides fans with more of her mellifluous melodies, honeyed vocals and whimsy. The track is accompanied by a playful, modern-day Bonnie and Clyde (or Harley Quinn and Joker) type video—perfectly fitting considering the lyrics, “You’re my slime / my partner in crime / we just blew a day but you’re still on my mind / let’s go to Paris sometime.”

The Felice Brothers: Jazz On The Autobahn

A second release from The Felice Brothers’ forthcoming From Dreams To Dust album (out 17 September via Yep Roc Records), “Jazz On The Autobahn” finds the band at their finest, from engrossing narrative lyricism to vibrant alt-folk sonic stylings. The track is accompanied by a stop-motion music video, painted and put together by band member Ian Felice. He explains in a statement, “This song is a story about two people on the run. They’ve left behind their entire lives in search of something but are haunted by a feeling of looming catastrophe. They are both using each other as a means of escape.” That urgency surges through the track.

Alice Coltrane: Krishna Krishna

From Alice Coltrane’s Kirtan: Turiya Sings (out in July) comes “Krishna Krishna,” one of the nine devotional songs on the record. In 1981, Coltrane (aka Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda) first put the music on cassette for members of her ashram—and now the tranquil tunes are being released into the world. “Krishna Krishna” almost immediately puts listeners in a meditative state, thanks to its soft organ and Coltrane’s sublime vocals.

Prince: Born 2 Die

Out via the Prince Estate, the previously unreleased “Born 2 Die” is a slow-burning, ’70s soul-inspired, funk-laden groove from Welcome 2 America, the first complete album from Prince’s vault to receive an official release—on 30 July. Written in 2010, the song features Tal Wilkenfeld, Chris Coleman and vocals by Shelby J, Liv Warfield and Elisa Fiorillo, with Prince’s music director Morris Hayes completing production. Hayes says that at the time, Prince “had been watching videos of his friend Dr Cornel West on YouTube, and during one speech, Dr West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield. So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see.'”

