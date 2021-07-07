Amen Dunes feat. Sleaford Mods: Feel Nothing

Amen Dunes, the amorphous musical project of recording artist Damon McMahon, returns after three years with “Feel Nothing,” their first track to come via Sub Pop. Co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and featuring vocal contributions from Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods and synths by collaborator Panoram, the track is an engrossing, evolving sonic experience that does, in fact, cause listeners to feel something. Repeat listens reveal the depths of dimension and nuance—which, in turn, offer moments of reflection but sometimes antagonize a little dance party for one’s brain.