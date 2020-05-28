Ancient Roman Mosaic Discovered Under Italian Vineyard

In Negrar di Valpolicella (located near Verona in northern Italy), archeologists have discovered an ornate, ancient mosaic floor buried beneath the soil of a vineyard. The tiles belong to what’s known as the Roman Villa—a site discovered over a century ago—and have been sitting just a few meters underground since the third century AD. The land-owners, researchers and municipality are working together to find a way to make the valuable find “enjoyable,” as Negrar di Valpolicella Mayor Roberto Grison says, “We believe a cultural site of this value deserves attention and should be enhanced.” Find out more at Smithsonian Magazine.

Via smithsonianmag.com

