Art d’Ecco: Run Away

In advance of Victoria, British Columbia-based Art d’Ecco’s new album, After the Head Rush (out 24 June), the pop singer and producer debuts one more stirring single, “Run Away,” that’s equal parts road trip song and bright dance-floor bop. “I was trying to capture that feeling of autonomy and freedom one feels when they buy their first car and a whole new world opens up,” the recording artist says. “Pile in, fill it up and skip town. It is a rite of passage for many, and a defining moment in my life came when I could finally break free and crank up that stereo.” Through each advanced listen of the forthcoming LP, d’Ecco teased retro influences, playful production and enough charisma to amassed plenty of anticipation.