Artist Kris Perry’s 35-Foot-Tall “Mother Earth” Sculpture at Rockaway Beach

A towering new Corten steel sculpture adds to the allure of NYC‘s Rockaway Beach—the seaside strip of Queens that appeases the appetite of surfers and city folk eager for days beside the ocean. Known as “Mother Earth,” the monumental work from Hudson-based sculptor Kris Perry rises 35 feet in an angular, architectural gesture; one that invites viewers to step inside and wonder or reconsider their surrounding from afar. It’s the latest unveiling from NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program, which has commissioned large-scale public works for all five boroughs since 1967. And, of course, it’s truly a sight to be seen in person.

“At a time when people are eager to escape the confines of their homes to enjoy the outdoors, I cannot imagine a more fitting location for ‘Mother Earth’ than this popular stretch of Rockaway Beach,” Perry says in a statement. “The duality of the material—of nature, but made by technology—seems like a fitting metaphor for a sculpture that encourages viewers to ponder their relationship to the natural world.” For anyone seeking thought-provoking art along with their time spent outside, this is a thoughtful piece that works in harmony with its surroundings.

“Mother Earth” will be on view for one year. It is located at the Beach 98th Street entrance (at Shore Front Pkwy) to Rockaway Beach and is accessible by the A train.

Images courtesy of Angus Mordant