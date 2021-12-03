Artist Michael Kagan’s Space Capsule Sculpture Floats in Miami

Bobbing along in the water of Miami’s Biscayne Bay, Brooklyn-based fine artist Michael Kagan’s 400-pound space capsule sculpture looks as if it has just dropped down from an astronomical adventure above. Presented by New York’s Half Gallery, the work strikes a mesmerizing balance of realism and fantasy. This isn’t Kagan’s first foray into space-exploration art. As Artnet reports, he “has long made paintings of astronauts, but sculptures are a new extension of his practice. He unveiled his first one, a life-size bronze astronaut based on a figure from a painting, at the amfAR Gala in Cannes in July.” Kagan currently has another astronaut sculpture at Art Basel Miami Beach. Read more about the artist’s celestial fascination at Artnet.

Michael Kagan’s “APOLLO 2021” (2021), photo courtesy of the artist and Half Gallery