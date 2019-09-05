Artist Wangechi Mutu’s Statues Will Fill The Met’s Fifth Avenue Niches

For the first time in its history, NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will fill the vacant niches along the Fifth Avenue facade of its iconic Beaux-Arts building. With their inaugural annual commission, they’ve tapped Kenyan-born artist Wangechi Mutu, who will place roughly seven-foot-high bronze sculptures within each of the four spaces. Mutu likens the sculptures—which feature radiant, powerful, seated women—to caryatids. They’re referred to as The NewOnes, will free Us. It’s a refreshing move toward diversity that will hopefully engage even passersby. Read more at the New York Times.

