Artsy’s Guide to New York Art Week

From 5 to 12 May, over 20 international galleries, museums and art organizations will come together to present contemporary art programming across the city for the inaugural New York Art Week. With over 350 global galleries showing new and exciting works, planning an itinerary to cover everything the week has to offer can be overwhelming. That’s why Artsy has compiled three different curated, focused plans to enjoy the fairs. Each guide is crafted for different kinds of art lovers: The Art Traditionalist itinerary features Charles Ray’s sculptures, David Zwirner, White Cube, Gagosian and more; The Art Curious schedule sees Egyptian, Asian and Assyrian art as well as Judy Chicago’s The Dinner Party; and The Art Insider plan includes Dominick Di Meo, Charline von Heyl, Lui Shtini and a new multidisciplinary opera by Colin Self. View the lists at Artsy.

