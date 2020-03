In conjunction with the announcement of her fourth album, HiRUDiN (out 1 May), Austra (aka Katie Austra Stelmanis) has released the soaring single and album opener, “Anywayz.” She says, “It explores the fear associated with leaving someone, and the terrifying realization that without them in your life, the rest of the world will continue unscathed as if nothing has changed.” The Jasmin Mozaffari-directed official music video only heightens the track’s tantalizing sensibilities.