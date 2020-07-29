A new release from the forthcoming debut album by London-based five-piece Babeheaven, “Cassette Beat” takes a languid swim through the warm vocals of frontwoman Nancy Andersen. “I wanted to write a song about creation,” Andersen shares in a statement. “Whenever we create we subsequently end up destroying something in a huge way or a small way. But there is always light behind the dark even when you can’t see it yet.” The track comes with a 35mm music video directed by Margot Bowman, wherein scenes of stunning beauty come together with touches of surrealism. Babeheaven’s debut, Home For Now, will be available on 6 November.