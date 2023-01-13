Amtrac: Heard Me Right

Adorned with a cassette player and a portable coin-dispenser, electro-pop recording artist Amtrac (aka Caleb Cornett) heads to parking meters and the laundromat in the home-video-style visuals for his latest single, “Heard Me Right.” Though it’s a comedic concept with clever retro references, the underlying message is about buying more time to dance—and finding something to hold on to. The stellar synth-driven song will appear on the Kentucky-born, LA-based multi-instrumentalist and producer’s forthcoming third album, Extra Time (out 3 February).