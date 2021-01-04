Bakar: Having A Good Time, Sometimes.

British recording artist Bakar (aka Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr) closed 2020 with three consecutive releases: two collaborations with artist Lancey Foux, “Play” and “Poison,” and a solo effort called “Having A Good Time, Sometimes.” The latter, an R&B/indie tune, relies on generated drums, filtered accents and a screeching guitar crescendo. Paired with a video focused on Bakar and his dog, the track proves personal though riddled with advice for another: “I know you don’t like to listen, it’s OK / ‘Cos there’s only one life to live so it’s OK / I hope you know that it’s all OK / Sometimes you just gotta tell yourself it’s OK.”