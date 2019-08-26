Bakar: Hell N Back

Supported by horns, Bakar’s soulful and vintage-sounding “Hell N Back” details a love story rocked by ups and downs. “Could you tell where my head was at when you found me? / Me and you went to hell and back just to find peace / Man, I thought I had everything, I was lonely / Now you’re my everything, I was lonely,” the London-based artist sings—his voice passionate, steady and sometimes pleading. Name-checking Mountain Dew, MDMA, Portobello Road and more, the song will appear on Bakar’s forthcoming EP Will You Be My Yellow? out 13 September.