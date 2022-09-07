Beckah Amani: Waiting On You

Beckah Amani’s aqueous “Waiting On You” is an amalgam of genres that’s simultaneously laidback and vibrant—and undeniably satisfying. “Being immersed in a culture that celebrates music from all over, made me feel accepted in producing an afro-leaning track, and I’m excited to share it with the world,” she says in a statement. “The percussive elements and drum rhythms on ‘Waiting On You’ were influenced by Burundian drumming. It was really important to me to tap into my heritage for this track and be proud of this musical root.” The track will appear on the Tanzania-born, Australia-raised and UK-based musician’s upcoming debut EP, APRIL, which is set for release in October.