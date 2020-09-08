Bilal: DAY THREE – Voyage to a New World

Across a sprawling six minutes, Bilal’s “DAY THREE – Voyage to a New World” features a slew of talented artists including Erykah Badu, Nick Hakim, Madison McFerrin, Robert Glasper and others. Opening with birdsong and Badu’s poetry, the tune begins as a kind of meditation before taking various twists and turns. Distorted vocals and chaotic percussion lead to a lush, soulful flute-laden melody that soon morphs again. The track features on VOYAGE-19, an experimental EP (co-produced by Tariq Khan) that was recorded over three days, with 30 musicians and vocalists contributing from their home studios in real-time as part of a live online event.