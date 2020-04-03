Bill Withers: Lovely Day

Three-time Grammy Award-winner, the beloved Bill Withers died this week at his home in Los Angeles. Withers, born the last of six children, overcame a childhood stutter before pursuing music. He would go on to become a legendary performer known for his smooth voice and often inspiring love, hope and optimism in his listeners. Withers withdrew from the music industry in the mid-’80s after several soulful hits, including “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Use Me,” and “Lovely Day,” wherein Withers holds the word day for nearly 19 seconds.