Bird Streets: Unkind

Brooklyn-based Bird Streets—the collaborative project of singer-songwriter and musician John Brodeur—debuts the thoughtful and affecting indie-folk anthem, “Unkind,” produced by Michael Lockwood and featuring Aimee Mann on bass guitar. It’s Brodeur’s first new release in three years and it transforms the recording artist’s emotional intelligence into a rich composition. “I used to write about finding ways out of the darkness, now I’m more interested in exploring and creating a map of that place,” Brodeur tells COOL HUNTING. “In some ways, adopting the Bird Streets name allowed me to write more openly about myself.”