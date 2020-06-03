Black-Owned Businesses and Restaurants in NYC

TimeOut New York lists several online directories filled with Black-owned businesses, restaurants, writers, food stylists, and beyond. EatOkra, an app, maintains an ever-growing list of Black-owned restaurants in NYC—right now, it has over 2,000 entries. Black-Owned Brooklyn signal boosts the offerings of Black-owned businesses in its borough, an effort they call “a curated guide to Black Brooklyn’s people, places and products.” Shoppe Black lists tech companies, farms, vintage and antique stores that are owned by black people, while Equity at the Table finds chefs that work outside of traditional kitchen settings as caterers, freelance cooks, event staff, private chefs, pop-up operators and more. Support your local Black-owned business thanks to these useful lists. See the full list at TimeOut.

Via timeout.com Posted on