Merch From NYC Black-Owned Businesses

There are several useful lists of Black-owned restaurants, cafes and bars in NYC—and we hope locals are supporting those businesses now, and always. There many other valuable resources, too, including Black-Owned Brooklyn, EatOkra, Official Black Wall Street and this spreadsheet helmed by New Yorker food critic Hannah Goldfield. For those not in the neighborhood or pick-up and delivery area, but who still want to support Black-owned businesses in NYC, we have gathered a list of eateries, breweries and stores that also have merchandise, so you can send some funds their way and rep them proudly, wherever you are.

Tiny but mighty LES pizza spot Scarr’s (owned by Scarr Pimentel) slings slices, and has a small selection of merch online. Not far from there, Las’ Lap bar and eatery specializes in rum, but also sells beanies, caps, hoodies and shirts.

Bed-Stuy’s Brooklyn Tea sells apparel and accessories for tea fans of all ages. Not far away, Spudz has a bunch of shirts and sweaters for sale that celebrate the glorious French fry. Bunton’s World Famous neon-inspired logo is emblazoned on caps and short- and long-sleeved T-shirts for people to represent the Bushwick bar and eatery. Helmed by chef Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young, Lolo’s Seafood Shack in Harlem sells apparel along with their Caribbean-meets-Cape-Cod nosh.

For ice cream enthusiasts, Mikey Likes It (founded and owned by Michael “Mikey” Cole) has locations in Harlem and Alphabet City, and has caps, hoodies and more for purchase. Also in Harlem, Sugar Hill Creamery has totes and an embroidered apron (made in collaboration with Royal Jelly Harlem) on offer.

Helmed by chef and brewer Christopher Gandsy, Daleview Biscuits & Beer in Flatbush also offers up merch including a classic camp cap. For beer fans, Harlem Hops sells apparel and accessories. And purveyors of seasonings and rubs, Breukelen Rub has super-practical market bags available.

Founded by Saraciea Fennell, Bronx Book Festival is an event rather than a business, but provides a great community service encouraging kids, teens and adults to read more. They have a bunch of apparel and accessories available online. Harlem’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture also has its own store, with books galore as well as apparel, including their logo T-shirt.

For music-lovers, Bed-Stuy’s beloved Mixtape Shop obviously has records aplenty, but also a nice tote in which to carry them—or your groceries. Record store Halsey & Lewis sells vinyl, but much more, including our pick: their “Don’t look for love, look for records” tote bag.

The oldest consistently operating bar, Woodhaven’s Neir’s Tavern is owned by Loycent Gordon, and has been around for 190 years. Best known for featuring in Goodfellas (and also being the site of Mae West’s first live performance), Nier’s has T-shirts and more available online.

