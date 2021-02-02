A Growing List of 200+ Black-Owned Restaurants in NYC

The Infatuation has created one of the most comprehensive lists of Black-owned eateries we’ve come across and, as is their nature, they selected spots known for their high quality. The food-focused publication shouts-out several other sites that have been spotlighting Black-owned businesses for years (like EatOkra, Black-Owned Brooklyn, Travel Noire, I Got Your Black and Brunchnista) and suggest donating to organizations that strive for racial justice. Organized by borough (and neighborhoods within), the list covers a diverse range of restaurants and cafes with safe dining-in options, delivery and takeout. Some of our favorites include Sisters, Ital Kitchen, Bed Stuy Fish Fry and Secret Garden. Check out the ever-growing list at The Infatuation.

Image courtesy of Sisters