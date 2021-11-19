Blake Morgan: Down Below or Up Above

Recording artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Blake Morgan—a renowned music advocate, educator and the founder and president of the independent label ECR Music Group—returns with “Down Below or Up Above,” the first release from his forthcoming album Violent Delights (out 20 May 2022). The finessed alt-rock track reflects the NYC-based singer-songwriter’s performance-honed capabilities. Morgan, who’s produced music for Lenny Kravitz, among many other highly-awarded musicians, recently made headlines once again for his continued crusade for fair pay for musicians from music broadcasters.