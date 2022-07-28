Brian Eno: There Were Bells

Penned for a 2021 performance at the Acropolis and officially released today, “There Were Bells” is set to appear on legendary recording artist and producer Brian Eno’s forthcoming album, ForeverAndEverNoMore, his first solo release in five years. The entire LP directly addresses the ongoing climate crisis. “Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno says in a statement. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it… and the music grew out of the feelings.”