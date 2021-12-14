Brian Eno’s Color-Changing, Limited Run LED Turntables

Renowned record producer, composer and self-proclaimed “non-musician” Brian Eno has partnered with London-based Paul Stolper Gallery on a signed, numbered run of 50 color-changing LED and acrylic turntables. The psychedelic invention incorporates lighting mechanisms within its platter and base, leading to a psychedelic, shifting combination of color. “The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor,” Eno said of his first experience with the finished product. “We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.” Read more about the mesmerizing musical devices at designboom—or enquire about purchasing directly through the Paul Stolper Gallery.

Image © Brian Eno, courtesy of Paul Stopler Gallery