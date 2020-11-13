Brooks Hudgins: February

Following the atmospheric introduction and ensuing electric strum of Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist and singer Brooks Hudgins’ latest track “February,” lyrics of conflict paint a picture of distaste and concern over a person caught up in vice-laden and content-streaming lifestyle. Almost two minutes in, the song takes on new life as it commits to its jazzier undercurrent. It’s another glimpse of Drive Thru Communion, Hudgins’ debut full length, expected this December.

Image courtesy of Kevin Lombardo