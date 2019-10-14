California Bans The Sale of Fur Products

California has officially banned the sale of animal fur products—with a few exceptions—making it the first US state to do so. The new legislation means that it will be “illegal to sell, donate or manufacture new fur products in the state,” but leather, cowhide, shearling, religious pieces and items used by Native American tribes are exempt. Additionally, the state passed a circus performance bill, which prohibits the use of animals like tigers, elephants and others in circuses. PETA’s Executive Vice President, Tracy Reiman says, “Today is a historic day for animals in California, including those who have been whipped into performing in circuses, or skinned alive for their fur or skin.” Read more at CNN.

