Cautious Clay feat. Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Claud, Melanie Faye + HXNS: Cheesin’

Recorded remotely, the Cautious Clay-led “Cheesin'” features six collaborators: Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Claud, Melanie Faye, and HXNS. Budding stars in the indie genre, the group aims to drive attention to and raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Net proceeds from all streams and purchases of the joyous track go to the organization and its numerous beneficiaries. So far, the song has raised nearly $40,000.