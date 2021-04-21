Cautious Clay: Karma & Friends

Cautious Clay (aka Joshua Karpeh) announces his debut LP, Deadpan Love, with a video for the single “Karma & Friends.” Beginning with strings and then swelling into a catchy R&B-influenced tune, it’s highlighted by a glitzy chorus and a rich, thumping instrumental that the artist also produced. In the Jason Lester-directed video, Karpeh signs up for a fictional class called Elsa’s Confidence Course, wherein students are told to “Shop Like You’re Already a Success” and “Invest in an Expensive House.” He follows along; buying a car, a house, an exotic cat, furs and jewelry, until he’s in debt and Elsa is arrested.