With neon-saturated, Dario Argento-like visuals, the Chromatics return with a titivating video for “You’re No Good,” the first visual treatment from their seventh studio album Closer to Grey. Referencing the giallo genre, the Johnny Jewel-directed video features the band caught in a glimmering magenta haze with the unexpected and even macabre never far away. The LP is the band’s first official complete release in seven years, and coincides with a European tour.