COLORS’ Live Broadcast from London

Launching yesterday, music platform COLORS’ livestream offers a place for music fans to connect with each other and their favorite artists in a chat room. At 2PM EST each day, an artist will appear on the COLORS signature stage and perform—without post-production or show crew. Launched in partnership with YouTube Music, these livestreams also act as fundraisers (which will run for 30 days or until the NHS says it’s safe to gather again) and the proceeds will be split between the musicians who play. Yesterday’s show featured UK rapper Kojey Radical. Stay tuned to the stream for future virtual concerts.