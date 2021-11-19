Comme des Garçons CEO Adrian Joffe Reimagines Retail With 3537

When Comme des Garçons CEO Adrian Joffe launched Dover Street Market in 2004, he changed the way many retailers functioned, situating well-known luxury brands with up-and-coming labels in the same space amidst rotating creative installations. Now, this artistic approach to retail is being pushed even further with 3537, a new events platform that sees department stores and cultural experiences operating on a didactic level. “3537 is about bringing energy to the entire Dover Street Market company,” says Joffe. “Maybe the retail space will be part of the event, rather than the event being part of the retail space.” Headquartered in Hôtel de Coulanges at 35-37 Rue des Francs Bourgeois (from which the platform gets its name), the latest division will integrate more art, activism and political happenings across Dover Street’s locations and labels. Already, the Paris space has hosted political puppet Little Ama and is hosting Balenciaga’s pop-up, showcasing Gucci’s “Hacker” project. Learn more about 3537 and its vision for retail at Business of Fashion.

Image courtesy of Dover Street Market/Business of Fashion