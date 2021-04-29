Curator, Critic + Author Antwaun Sargent’s Guide to Looking at Art

For Interview, The New Black Vanguard and Young, Gifted and Black, author Antwaun Sargent (an art critic, as well as a director at Gagosian) penned an eight-step guide on how to really look at art. Sargent’s thoughtful guidance encourages viewers to dedicate time to take in all aspects of the work, question what they’re seeing and address the emotional and tactile experience. The often intimidating task of analyzing an artwork is softened through Sargent’s instructions, which aim to broaden viewer perspectives. Read all eight steps at Interview—and then apply them at a gallery or museum near you.

Image courtesy of Interview Magazine, photographed by Adrienne Raquel