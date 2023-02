With their new single, “Silver Satin,” Brooklyn-based rockers Daddy Long Legs invite listeners to “Lose yourself in a song dripping with tremolo and electric piano.” It’s an enticing narrative-driven number that can’t be pinned to any specific place in time. The track hails from the band’s forthcoming album, Street Sermons (out 17 March), which has been produced by the Black Lips’s Oakley Munson.