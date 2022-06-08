Danger Mouse + Black Thought feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ and Dylan Cartlidge: Because

A new track from Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s upcoming collaborative album, Cheat Codes, “Because” also features Joey Bada$$, Russ and Dylan Cartlidge. Despite its decidedly retro soul sound, meticulous production from Danger Mouse and effortless vocals from The Roots’ Black Thought, the track leaves plenty of space for the younger talent. Joey Bada$$ shares in a statement, “I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse. I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer. Plus, the record is fire!” While Russ says, “Being able to collaborate with one of the greatest lyricists of all time is an honor and to do it in unison with Danger Mouse is something I’m just really proud to be a part of.”