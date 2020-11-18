Five-piece band Phony Ppl (Elbee Thrie, Elijah Rawk, Matt “Maffyuu” Byas, Aja Grant and Bari Bass) team up with Joey Bada$$ for “On My Shit,” a breezy, spirited ode to letting loose. The Brooklyn-based artists create a big vibe thanks to frontman Thrie’s insouciant vocals; elements of jazz, hip-hop and R&B; and measured but effortless rhymes from Bada$$. With a classic sci-fi introduction, the video bounces from a joyride to a mining scene to a laser-dappled party, where everybody is benefitting from the health, harmony and euphoria induced by the mysterious rocks found on the planet Euphonyus—where Phony Ppl are from.
Phony Ppl (feat. Joey Bada$$): On My Shit