Phony Ppl (feat. Joey Bada$$): On My Shit

Five-piece band Phony Ppl (Elbee Thrie, Elijah Rawk, Matt “Maffyuu” Byas, Aja Grant and Bari Bass) team up with Joey Bada$$ for “On My Shit,” a breezy, spirited ode to letting loose. The Brooklyn-based artists create a big vibe thanks to frontman Thrie’s insouciant vocals; elements of jazz, hip-hop and R&B; and measured but effortless rhymes from Bada$$. With a classic sci-fi introduction, the video bounces from a joyride to a mining scene to a laser-dappled party, where everybody is benefitting from the health, harmony and euphoria induced by the mysterious rocks found on the planet Euphonyus—where Phony Ppl are from.