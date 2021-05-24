Daniel Avery: Hazel and Gold

English DJ and producer Daniel Avery recently released Together in Static, an album composed specifically for a live performance (taking place this Friday) at Hackney Church. “As with many things this past year, the project took on a power and a life of its own right in front of me,” he says in a statement about the work. “The original idea was to simply play a couple of small gigs at Hackney Church during the last lockdown. I started to make music specifically for the shows yet, as plans continued to shift, I fell deeper into the waves. I considered a 12-inch or maybe an EP, but by the time I came up for air, I realized I had a complete record I wanted to share.” From the album, “Hazel and Gold” has a decidedly optimistic vibe. For those who can’t make the socially distanced concert, Avery has a livestream planned for 23 June.