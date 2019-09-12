Daniel Johnston: True Love Will Find You In The End

Posted by
Posted on
ListenCulture

An inspiration to so many other artists and musicians, Daniel Johnston‘s vast contribution of simple, honest and haunting works find balance between outsider art and mainstream acceptance. The singer/songwriter and visual artist’s laundry list of accolades ranges from inclusion in the 2006 Whitney Biennial, adoration for this “Hi, How Are You” mural in Austin, a brief stint signed to Atlantic Records, performances on MTV and touching the hearts of fans worldwide. An enigmatic figure who flickered in and out of public attention, Johnston leaves behind a catalog of music—much of it homemade—that bares his soul.