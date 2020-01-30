Desert Sessions: Easier Said Than Done

“Easier Said Than Done” from Desert Sessions (Josh Homme’s ongoing collective series) has Homme guiding listeners through the avant-garde song and video. Highlighted by solemn vocals, grand piano, an electric Wurlitzer, drum rolls and “little tiny baby claps,” the tune is from Arrivederci Despair—which was released late last year. Sometimes humorous (with Homme peeing on a man dressed in a Nazi uniform) and sometimes disturbing (as a security guard is set on fire), the Chapman Baehler-directed video complements the elegant but erratic track.