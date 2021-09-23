Design Agency Invasione Creativa Turns Awe-Inspiring Paintings Into 3D Worlds

Transforming renowned, recognizable painted works by Michelangelo, Munch, Caravaggio and da Vinci into three-dimensional panoramas and landscapes, Italian design agency Invasione Creativa grants art lovers the opportunity to explore images they’ve long admired in a new way. The agency employed numerous 3D-mapping techniques to lend dimension to the source material—and each reveal is surprising. See more imaginative imagery, and watch an inspiring video, at designboom.

Image courtesy of Invasione Creativa