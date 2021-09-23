Design Agency Invasione Creativa Turns Awe-Inspiring Paintings Into 3D Worlds

Transforming renowned, recognizable painted works by Michelangelo, Munch, Caravaggio and da Vinci into three-dimensional panoramas and landscapes, Italian design agency Invasione Creativa grants art lovers the opportunity to explore images they’ve long admired in a new way. The agency employed numerous 3D-mapping techniques to lend dimension to the source material—and each reveal is surprising. See more imaginative imagery, and watch an inspiring video, at designboom.

Image courtesy of Invasione Creativa

Via designboom.com

