designboom’s Guide to Milan Design Week 2021

This 5-10 September, Milan Design Week returns in style after last year’s necessary pandemic-related cancellation. From the landmark Salone del Mobile fair (and its new Supersalone concept) to the Alcova platform, Aires Mateus’ “A Beach in the Baroque” installation and perennial favorites Rossana Orlandi and Nulifar Gallery, designboom has compiled a list of must-see experiences this year. One of the most stunning annual displays of design, the week finds brands like Foscarini, Richard Yasmine and Tom Dixon building worlds around the artistry of their wares. See a full calendar of highlights at designboom.

Image of A Beach in the Baroque / Una Spiaggia Nel Barocco, courtesy of Aires Mateus