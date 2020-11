Shot impromptu on guitarist Doug Bower’s phone, Desmond and the Tutus’ video for “Hard Work” flexes on how much fun this band has even when Covid-related budget cuts force them to shoot in a parking garage. Ironically, their low-maintenance, no-filter approach captures the sentiment of the song perfectly. The freshly dropped track is the first release from the South African band’s forthcoming 10-song album, DESMOND, which comes out 4 December 2020.