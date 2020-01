New from Canadian duo dvsn (aka singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85), “A Muse” is a slinky, sublime song. Beginning with the pared-back keys of Lonnie Liston’s “A Garden of Peace” (also sampled by Jay-Z on “Dead Presidents” and Mary J Blige on “Take Me As I Am”), the bass soon kicks in, along with plenty of ’90s R&B influences. A diversion from their somewhat-trademark sadboi aesthetic, “A Muse” begins as a love song but quickly grows suggestive and sultry.