El Michels Affair: Ala Vida

Founded by Leon Michels, El Michels Affair has been releasing genre-defying music for 15+ years—drawing inspiration from American R&B to Turkish psych-funk, soul, jazz, funk, hip-hop and everything between. Perhaps best known for working with Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings and Wu-Tang Clan, Michels returns next month with El Michels Affair’s fifth album, Yeti Season—set for release 26 March. From the record comes “Ala Vida,” which starts out somewhat innocuously with tinkling keys before becoming a big horn-heavy tune that still emanates a mellow warmth.