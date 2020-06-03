Even If You’re Broke, You Can Support Black Lives Matter Financially This Way

Zoe Amira created a 56-minute YouTube video which—if you play it with advertisements and volume on—will result in 100% of advertising revenue being donated to Black Lives Matter and associated bail funds. The video’s content is spliced together spoken-word, poetry, art and music by Black artists and is worth viewing, but we implore readers to then play it over and over each day, even if it’s in the background. Other clever YouTubers are doing the same. Find out more at High Snobiety.

