Scientists Discover Female Condors Can Reproduce Without Males

Scientists in California have found that the female California condor (the largest flying bird in North America) can reproduce without males. This discovery is a culmination of work that dates back to the 1980s, when the San Diego Zoo began developing a test to determine the sex of condors. In 2021, that same test was instrumental in researchers finding a lack of male genetic material in chicks, proving their female-only reproduction. Scientists are particularly excited about this new information as it suggests a high likelihood that other animals reproduce asexually too. It also lends researchers further information for studying condors to save them from the threat of extinction that they currently face. Learn more about this impactful revelation at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Mike Blake/Reuters/The Guardian