Fever Ray: Carbon Dioxide

Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer) announces their first album in over five years with “Carbon Dioxide,” a simmering art-pop track replete with a frenetic energy that perfectly fits into their canon. Co-produced by Vessel, the track aims to express the feeling of falling in love. And Dreijer told the producer, “I just think that the direction could be nice, happy, full of everything, extra everything.” Dreijer’s brother (and former bandmate in the Knife) Olof Dreijer co-wrote and co-produced four tracks, and Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and others also made contributions to the album.