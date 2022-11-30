Fleetwood Mac: Everywhere

Singer-songwriter, musician and creative force behind Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie has passed away at 79 years old. Born Christine Perfect, she was part of British blues-rock group Chicken Shack before marrying Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie and joining the band in 1970. She wrote some of the legendary band’s most beloved songs, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Hold Me,” and “Little Lies.” Their 14th studio album, Tango in the Night (1987), features the gloriously glittery, buoyant track “Everywhere,” which McVie wrote and sang lead vocals on. A warm, soulful pop song, “Everywhere” possesses a certain naivety and allows McVie to truly glow. Her significant, expansive legacy will continue to inspire, influence and delight listeners and musicians alike.