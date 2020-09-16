Fotografiska Opening in Berlin

Berlin’s Kunsthaus Tacheles (aka Art House Tacheles), which has been vacant for many years, is set to become Fotografiska’s newest outpost. The Swedish hub for contemporary photography opened two locations outside Stockholm in Tallinn, Estonia and NYC last year and is now poised for a 2022 opening of an even bigger, 59,000-square-feet space in the German capital. The building (a cultural heritage site) was “a 1908 department store that was later converted into a Nazi prison during World War II, then partially demolished, then renovated as a sprawling gallery and sculpture park from 1990 to 2012.” Yoram Roth, a photographer and majority shareholder in Fotografiska, says, “Fotografiska does not want to be a repository of art in silent, holy halls, but instead a place of vibrant, creative interaction and promote constructive dialogue with the community outside its doors. Simply entertaining our audience with photography is not enough to my mind: Fotografiska wants to foster and initiate changes. Innovation, inclusion, inspiration, and sustainability are core elements of our work in this regard.” Read more at Arch Paper.

Image courtesy of Fotografiska