Francis and the Lights feat. Bon Iver and Kanye West: Take Me To The Light

In advance of their album out later this year, Francis and the Lights have released “Take Me To The Light.” Lead singer Francis Startlite’s croon lifts up the synth-pop tune, but guest vocals from frequent collaborators Bon Iver and Kanye West punctuate its power. Starlite’s become known for his producing efforts with the likes of West, Chance the Rapper and more. Here, production gets support from an all-star cast that includes West, BJ Burton, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Jeff Bhasker, and Noah Goldstein. For all the talent involved, it’s an easily enjoyable and entirely polished pop number.